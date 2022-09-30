Netflix Plan A Plan B will Release Today on Netflix

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia star in the romantic comedy Plan A Plan B, which will debut on Netflix, an American streaming service, on September 30. The platform, which is controlled by Reed Hastings, has unveiled a fresh slate of original movies that it will air over the next months. This includes the Karnesh Sharma-produced films Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, and Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan.

Netflix Upcoming Shows

These films will be released alongside those that were previously revealed, including Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi, Sanya Malhotra's Kathal, Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya, starring Ali Fazal and Tabu, Monica O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, Zoya Akhtar.

In the April to June quarter, Netflix lost 1 million paid customers worldwide, which was less than the 2 million loss it had anticipated but still well short of the 1.5 million added during the same time last year. It claimed that the price cut in India in December of last year caused the average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region to decline 2% year over year during the period. The business that recently introduced Microsoft as a technology and sales partner has a more affordable advertising plan in the works that will launch in early 2023 and complement its current goals. Additionally, there are plans to make money from the additional 100 million households that utilize the service but do not directly pay for it.