Netflix Plan A Plan B will Release Today on Netflix

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

In the April to June quarter, Netflix lost 1 million paid customers worldwide, which was less than the 2 million loss it had anticipated but still well short of the 1.5 million added during the same time last year. It claimed that the price cut in India in December of last year caused the average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region to decline 2% year over year during the period.

Highlights

  • During the April to June period, Netflix's paying global members fell by one million.
  • During the period, the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region's average revenue per membership (ARM) decreased 2% year over year.
  • The platform, which is controlled by Reed Hastings, has unveiled a fresh slate of original movies that it will air over the next months.

Follow Us

Netflix

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia star in the romantic comedy Plan A Plan B, which will debut on Netflix, an American streaming service, on September 30. The platform, which is controlled by Reed Hastings, has unveiled a fresh slate of original movies that it will air over the next months. This includes the Karnesh Sharma-produced films Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, and Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan.

Netflix Upcoming Shows

These films will be released alongside those that were previously revealed, including Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi, Sanya Malhotra's Kathal, Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya, starring Ali Fazal and Tabu, Monica O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, Zoya Akhtar.

In the April to June quarter, Netflix lost 1 million paid customers worldwide, which was less than the 2 million loss it had anticipated but still well short of the 1.5 million added during the same time last year. It claimed that the price cut in India in December of last year caused the average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region to decline 2% year over year during the period. The business that recently introduced Microsoft as a technology and sales partner has a more affordable advertising plan in the works that will launch in early 2023 and complement its current goals. Additionally, there are plans to make money from the additional 100 million households that utilize the service but do not directly pay for it.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Latest OTT Releases this week: Here is a quick look at what's arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and other platforms to binge watch this weekend.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments