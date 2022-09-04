Is OTT the Reason Why Most Bollywood Movies are Flopping

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The telecom operators in India earn very less on average from each consumer compared to what other telcos in foreign lands do. Because data is so cheap, consumers can watch more and more OTT content without losing their peace of mind.

Highlights

  • What you need to pay for one ticket to watch one movie, you can pay for an OTT platform's monthly subscription that will have several movies and TV shows in it.
  • The telecom operators in India earn very less on average from each consumer compared to what other telcos in foreign lands do.
  • It would be safe to assume that the presence and growth of OTT platforms have been taking a lot of money away from the theatres.

Follow Us

OTT

While India and the world saw a meteoric rise in the growth of OTT (over-the-top) content platforms, there's something else that has been slowly dying - theatres/multiplexes. The reason is simple. What you need to pay for one ticket to watch one movie, you can pay for an OTT platform's monthly subscription that will have several movies and TV shows in it. Users have also become lazy post the pandemic. Not many want to take the pain of walking into the theatres and watching a two+ hour movie in one go. They would rather set up an awesome home theatre inside their homes and watch all the same content from the comfort of their home at their convenience and their timings without anyone else disturbing them. This has all been possible because of the OTT platforms and the cheap data rates in India.

The telecom operators in India earn very less on average from each consumer compared to what other telcos in foreign lands do. Because data is so cheap, consumers can watch more and more OTT content without losing their peace of mind. Especially the FTTH services from top ISPs (Internet Service Providers) such as Jio also offer consumers OTT subscriptions bundled with their high-speed internet plans. So now, consumers have both high-speed internet with unlimited data and access to multiple OTT platforms. In such scenarios, why would a consumer want to go and pay separately to watch movies with several other people disturbing him/her in uncomfortable seats?

Further, when the Bollywood players and production houses are selling the rights of their movies to OTT platforms after their theatrical release in no time, the consumer would rather pay a single fee for the OTT subscription than pay more and more to watch it in movie theatres. Yes, the experience of watching a movie inside a multiplex is different, but consumers can now replicate most of that experience inside their homes with strong sound systems, great displays, and high-internet speed to play the content in the highest quality possible.

It would be safe to assume that the presence and growth of OTT platforms have been taking a lot of money away from the theatres. But it is also making it up for the flops by giving the production houses some more money through the streaming rights deal.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments