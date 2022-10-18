5G Aside, Jio has these Amazing Netflix Loaded 4G Plans for Users

Several 4G plans with various features are currently available from Reliance Jio. There are Jio plans that come with unlimited data and calls, as well as free Netflix. Additionally, there are options that provide free Amazon Prime Video subscriptions. Twelve of Jio's prepaid plans no longer include Hotstar subscriptions. Let's look at the Jio plans that provide a Netflix membership at no additional cost.

Jio Rs 399 Plan

For the first billing cycle of the 4G postpaid plan, 75GB of data is available; after that, additional data costs Rs 10 per GB. Additionally, 100 SMS a day, limitless voice calls, and Netflix and Amazon Prime memberships are all included.

Jio Rs 599 Plan

This plan comes with 200GB of rollover data and 100GB of data. With this plan as well, each additional GB of data will cost Rs 10. The family package offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, an additional Jio SIM, and free access to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Jio Rs 799 Plan

With a 150GB total data benefit cap, this plan gives 200GB of data rollover and two more Jio SIMs under the family plan. Additional data is given at Rs 10 per GB. It offers free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions in addition to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs 999 Plan

This package contains 3 Jio sims and provides 200GB of total data with 1GB, costing Rs 10 thereafter. Along with Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions, there are also unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs 1,499 Plan

Jio's most expensive postpaid plan is this one. It comes with 300GB of data and offers 500GB of data rollover and after that at a cost of Rs 10 per GB. Additionally, Netflix and Amazon Prime memberships are available. Further, the package enables unlimited voice calls, international calls in a few places, and 100 SMS per day for Indian networks.