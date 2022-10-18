Jio and Airtel 5G To Be Available in These Cities

In India, 5G services officially launched on October 1 2022. Initial 5G rollout announcements were made by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai. However, not all of the government's listed cities have not received 5G connectivity right away.

Only Jio and Airtel, two telecom providers, currently offer 5G in a few cities. Jio 5G is only accessible in Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Kolkata, but Airtel 5G is accessible in eight cities. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi are these cities. The 5G network is being introduced gradually throughout cities by Jio and Airtel. It means that not every user has access to the 5G option on a smartphone that is capable of supporting it yet.

Further Details About the 5G Network’s Accessibility

In two to three years, complete India would have an "affordable" 5G connection, according to DoT. According to Reliance Jio's disclosed 5G rollout plan, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator plans to roll out the services across India by the end of 2023. By the end of 2022, Airtel plans to offer 5G services in all major metro areas, and by March 2024, throughout all of India. Users of 4G connection SIMs won't need to buy a new SIM to access 5G connectivity, according to announcements made by Jio and Airtel. The 5G-capable smartphones' default SIMs will immediately link them to the 5G network.

Not all smartphones that enable 5G can yet connect to the 5G network. The mobile manufacturing companies have been asked by the telecom providers to release an upgrade for the connection. The 5G connectivity will be available on all 5G handsets as soon as the upgrade is available.

Faster internet speeds, interpretive calling, and improvements to the public and private sectors will all be provided by 5G connectivity. Additionally, it is anticipated to advance infrastructure and logistics, as well as education, healthcare, and agriculture, as well as the nation's digital wave.