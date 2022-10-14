Verizon’s Fiber Backbone Will Soon Get the Ability to Transfer 115TB Data Per Second

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

Verizon tested 400G technology in collaboration with Juniper and Cisco after experimenting with 200G in 2014. Verizon stated in August of this year that it had hired Juniper to assist in the upgrade of the 400G-capable packet routers that will replace the outdated ones in the network core.

Highlights

  • As per Verizon's VP of Network Planning Kevin Smith, the operator is now seeking to increase its metro fibre backbone and network core with 400G capabilities.
  • On Wednesday, Smith gave the opening remarks at Fierce's Optical Networking Summit.
  • Verizon tested 400G technology in collaboration with Juniper and Cisco after experimenting with 200G in 2014.

Follow Us

Verizon

As per Verizon's VP of Network Planning Kevin Smith, the operator is now seeking to increase its metro fibre backbone and network core with 400G capabilities. This will enable it to handle an incredible amount of traffic.

Verizon Explored With 200G and 400G

On Wednesday, Smith gave the opening remarks at Fierce's Optical Networking Summit. He stated Verizon's metro network begins with a baseline capability of 100G. It first introduced this capacity with Ciena back in 2011, but according to Smith, the network was built with the ability to support 400G from the outset.

As per a FierceTelecom report, in 2018, Verizon tested 400G technology in collaboration with Juniper and Cisco after experimenting with 200G in 2014. Verizon stated in August of this year that it had hired Juniper to assist in the upgrade of the 400G-capable packet routers that will replace the outdated ones in the network core.

After the core update, Verizon's network will be able to handle 115 terabits of data per second, according to Smith. He added the 400G capabilities will allow it to offer “both infrastructure and client-side services, which we will roll out in the very near future.” Therefore, Smith stated that Fios fibre, fixed wireless access, and 5G access networks would all witness growth thanks to the strengthened transport network. He mentioned that the company has about 6 million Fios clients and claimed that fixed wireless users consume an equal amount of data as fibre subscribers. The majority of Verizon's mobile towers on the mobile side of the building are currently linked to its own fibre resources.

“Owning and operating the fiber that carries customer data from the cell site throughout the rest of the network allows us to meet changing capacity needs rapidly, control upgrades and repairs to fiber cables and electronics immediately, as well as add security, control and reliability into network operations,” Smith said.

In addition, the VP confirmed Verizon's previous reports that it isn't stopping at 400G. “800 gigabit and 1 terabit per port are on the horizon, allowing us to scale to 230 terabits per second of data at any given time,” he concluded.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments