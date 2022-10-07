Verizon Secures a $1.6 Billion Contract to Upgrade US Embassies

In order to update and offer IT services for the American Ministry of City's embassies, consulates, and other international destinations, Verizon has secured a $1.6 billion deal. As per Verizon, the U.S. Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) programme was used to offer the contract.

A $50 Billion Programme Intended To Aid Government Organisations

According to an RCR Wireless report, the 10-year deal covers the implementation and operation of network solutions for the Department's non-domestic footprint, which encompasses Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. The contract was granted through the U.S. Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) programme, a $50 billion project designed to assist governmental organisations in modernising their IT and telecommunications infrastructure.

As per Maggie Hallbach, SVP of the public sector at Verizon, they are ideally positioned to offer the Department of State effective solutions to their worldwide network simplification and management needs. For more than three decades, we have provided international essential infrastructure and communications to the Ministry of Defence, other security agencies, and private clients. This is one of Verizon's recent victories in the government network upgrading programme. In order to assist the federal organisation in meeting the rising demand for greater broadband, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) granted Verizon Public Sector a more than $400 million Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order in July.

The work order covers assistance for a variety of applications, such as cloud computing, video transmissions, and data applications, as well as direct 24/7 access to Verizon's IT development team. Moreover, Verizon Public Sector will incorporate crucial procedures and technology into the FBI's current IT infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) also granted three task orders for Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) to Verizon Public Sector in March, totalling $966.5 million.

Verizon and the DOD will work together to transform the entire military and civilian workforce at the Pentagon from copper-based telephony to advanced internet protocol (IP)-based services, creating a converged-enterprise environment for the Pentagon's voice and data services. The Pentagon task order is valued at $515.3 million. In order to do this, more than 52,000 call lines were converted to an integrated IP environment with audio and video services that were optimised.

A $432.9 million task contract is the subject of the second award with DOD-NCR. Verizon will provide essential voice, transport, internet, and professional services to more than 370 locations within the DOD-NCR as part of this job. In charge of overseeing the defence and homeland security of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and its nearby areas in Virginia and Maryland is an interagency team led by DOD-NCR.

Moreover, Verizon was given a sense of a job for $18,3 million to equip Fort Belvoir with telecommunications technology infrastructure, including core voice, transport, internet, and managed services. A variety of organizations, operations, and agencies in the Washington, D.C., area are supported by the U.S. Army garrison in terms of logistics, intelligence, and administrative work.