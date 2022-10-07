OPPO Reno 9 Series Camera Details

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The older SD778G chip seems to be the choice the business has apparently made for the Reno 9 Pro.

Highlights

  • The Snapdragon 778G appears to be installed in the Reno 9 Pro.
  • The main camera on the gadget will have a resolution of 64MP.
  • The Reno 9 Pro+ name will probably accompany this model when it enters the Chinese market.

Follow Us

Oppo Reno 9 Series

The chipset of what appears to be the Reno 9 Pro was recently disclosed by trustworthy tipper Digital Chat Station. He has returned with fresh details regarding the Reno 9 family of cameras. The pictures of the retail box for the Reno 9 have also been released by a different source.

Also Read: Inbase

The number of devices that will be part of the Reno 9 family has not been disclosed by DCS. The Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro Plus models, however, seem to be the three that will be included. The Snapdragon 778G appears to be installed in the Reno 9 Pro. The Reno 8 Pro, which was its predecessor, used the most recent Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The older SD778G chip seems to be the choice the business has apparently made for the Reno 9 Pro. The tipper today disclosed that the phone would have a 64MP main camera.

Also Read: Inbase

He also said that the MediaTek MT6895 chip, which powers the Dimensity 8100 chipset, will power the top model in the Reno 9 series. The smartphone would have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, he noted. The Reno 9 Pro+ name will probably accompany this model when it enters the Chinese market.

There are many rumours that the Reno 9 series will include a 4,500mAh battery. There will likely be a new red version of the Reno 9 family. Other information about the series is still a mystery. Rumours suggest that the Reno 9 lineup may become official as early as November. The Find N2 foldable phone from OPPO and a clamshell phone are expected to go on sale in December. As a result, it is anticipated that the Reno 9 series will debut around a month beforehand.

OPPO Reno 9 Series

Similar to the Reno 8 range, the OPPO Reno 9 series will combine chipsets from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series and MediaTek Dimensity 8 series. For the time being, the phones will employ the 40W UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification) standard. Apart from these facts, not much is known about phones at the present, but we are confident that more information will become available shortly.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Reliance Jio has just announced Jio 5G launch date officially. Jio will launch 5G network services in four cities this Dussehra in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments