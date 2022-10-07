OPPO Reno 9 Series Camera Details

The chipset of what appears to be the Reno 9 Pro was recently disclosed by trustworthy tipper Digital Chat Station. He has returned with fresh details regarding the Reno 9 family of cameras. The pictures of the retail box for the Reno 9 have also been released by a different source.

The number of devices that will be part of the Reno 9 family has not been disclosed by DCS. The Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro Plus models, however, seem to be the three that will be included. The Snapdragon 778G appears to be installed in the Reno 9 Pro. The Reno 8 Pro, which was its predecessor, used the most recent Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The older SD778G chip seems to be the choice the business has apparently made for the Reno 9 Pro. The tipper today disclosed that the phone would have a 64MP main camera.

He also said that the MediaTek MT6895 chip, which powers the Dimensity 8100 chipset, will power the top model in the Reno 9 series. The smartphone would have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, he noted. The Reno 9 Pro+ name will probably accompany this model when it enters the Chinese market.

There are many rumours that the Reno 9 series will include a 4,500mAh battery. There will likely be a new red version of the Reno 9 family. Other information about the series is still a mystery. Rumours suggest that the Reno 9 lineup may become official as early as November. The Find N2 foldable phone from OPPO and a clamshell phone are expected to go on sale in December. As a result, it is anticipated that the Reno 9 series will debut around a month beforehand.

OPPO Reno 9 Series

Similar to the Reno 8 range, the OPPO Reno 9 series will combine chipsets from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series and MediaTek Dimensity 8 series. For the time being, the phones will employ the 40W UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification) standard. Apart from these facts, not much is known about phones at the present, but we are confident that more information will become available shortly.