Just Before the Release of Pixel 7, Google Sells Close to 30 Million Pixel Smartphones

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The precise number of Pixel phones sold over the previous six years, according to IDC's latest assessment, is approximately 27.6 million units. Essentially, this indicates that Google sells around 4.6 million phones annually. However, there's no denying that some years have seen the brand experience greater success than others.

Highlights

Pixel

Google has sold close to 30 million smartphones from its Pixel series to this point, according to a recent report. This information comes only hours before the introduction of the Pixel 7 series of devices. Vlad Savov delivers the breaking news, citing an IDC report as his source. According to the most recent data, the Search Engine giant has sold millions of smartphones to date, and its 2022 flagship model, the Pixel 7, will now take sales above the 30 million threshold.

An Increase in the Sales of Pixel Smartphones

The precise number of Pixel phones sold over the previous six years, according to IDC's latest assessment, is approximately 27.6 million units. Essentially, this indicates that Google sells around 4.6 million phones annually. However, there's no denying that some years have seen the brand experience greater success than others. Nevertheless, this amount is still fairly modest when compared to industry titans like Samsung Electronics, who shipped over ten times as much in 2021 alone.

Unbeknownst to some, the arrival of the Pixel 3a model actually caused the sales of the Pixel series of smartphones to increase in 2019. The company sold nearly 7 million copies of its first mid-range handset in a single year and experienced a 2x increase in growth over the previous year.

Despite the enormous disparity in smartphone sales between the Google Pixel and Samsung models, it's crucial to take into account how things are changing for Google. The Pixel 6 series appears to have made a splash; according to Google, the phones sold more units than the previous two Pixel generations put together and surpassed sales records for the Pixel portfolio. Whether that success will carry over to the Pixel 7 series has to be seen, but the trend appears to be there. It appears that Google will eventually surpass 30 million smartphones sold in the Pixel lineup with the release of the Pixel 7.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Expert Opinion

