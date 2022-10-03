India Gets a Low-Cost Galaxy A04 from Samsung

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A04s, a new low-cost smartphone in the Galaxy A series. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery inside and is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 processors. The phone's reasonable price is among its best qualities. The popular phone has a 90Hz screen, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of extendable storage. A side fingerprint scanner is also included. Let's examine the device's price, features, and other details.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications and Features

One UI Core 4.1 is installed on top of the most recent Android 12 OS when the Samsung Galaxy A04s is first released. A 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-V screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz is featured on the Galaxy A04s' display. The aspect ratio of the display is 20:9. Dolby Atmos audio may be played on the smartphone.

Talking about the camera specifications, the triple-back camera system of the Galaxy A04s is standard. Only the primary 50MP camera is expected to be useful to people, despite being in use. The two additional cameras—one for macro and one for depth—are more checkbox choices. The Galaxy A04s sports a 5MP front camera for taking pictures and making video calls.

The Exynos 850 SoC, which has eight cores, powers the gadget. The phone has 4GB of RAM, as was already mentioned. However, the Galaxy A04S also has a RAM memory expansion option that makes use of the phone's internal storage. In relation to that, it offers a 64GB internal extendable memory. Both Bluetooth and cable devices can be used with smartphones. The 5000mAh battery on the Galaxy A04s supports 15W adaptive fast charging. Samsung guarantees a battery backup of up to two days. The Samsung Galaxy A04s has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/A-GPS, and other connectivity options.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Price in India and Availability

The cost of the Galaxy A04S's lone 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option is Rs 13,499. Three colour options are available for the Samsung Galaxy A04s: Black, Copper, and Green. The smartphone may be purchased via major online retailers, retail locations, and Samsung.com.

In addition, Samsung is offering an initial deal on the Galaxy A04s, offering cashback on purchases made with the SBI Bank Credit Card, One Card, and Slice transactions up to Rs 1,000. Additionally, the business is providing cashback offers on some apps for up to Rs 1000.