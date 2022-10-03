Launch of 5G Standalone Network by Three Austria

Three Austria had begun testing a 5G independent network in Vienna in July 2021. According to a press release from the company, Austrian operator Three (Drei) has begun functioning its 5G Standalone (SA) network there.

A New 5G SA Network Was Installed as Part of the 5G+

CEO of Drei Austria, Rudolf Schrefl, stated that a brand-new 5G network had been established since the start of 2019. Now that thee Austria has 5G+, they can provide cellular Data with bandwidth guarantees to both residential and commercial users. This signifies that the clients of three Austria are the first to fully profit from the newest technology standard in daily life, not just in Austria but also in Europe and beyond. Initally covering 1.3 million homes and businesses countrywide, the new 5G SA network was unveiled under the 5G+ name.

With 5G+, the company is increasing the capacity of their connection and can now provide the highest quality to the consumer. The company’s whole network in Austria is currently built with a 5G core network. The whole network of 5G transmission locations has been switched on for 5G+.

According to Matthias Baldermann, CTO of Drei Austria, this will significantly change how Austrians use the Internet. The Austrian carrier claimed that certain states are already using the features of the new 5G SA technology standard for variety of professional applications, like live TV broadcasts, tests using automated driving and drones, or the management of robotics and automated industries.

In May, Three Austria, ZTE, and Qualcomm Technologies tested a 5G network utilising a Standalone (SA) network on the 700 MHz (n28) and 1.4 GHz (n75) bands. At the time, ZTE emphasised how the trial will speed up the rollout of 5G in suburban and rural areas by improving consumer coverage and download speeds. Three Austria began testing a 5G Standalone network in Vienna in July 2021. The telco had declared that it was the first of Austria's three telecoms companies to develop and test this technology. The Austrian carrier purchased its own 5G licences for the 700 and 1.5 GHz frequencies last year in advance for the commercial release of 5G standalone, which the business will entirely utilise.