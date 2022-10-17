TelecomTalk Interviews: Amdocs Executive on Factors Driving Growth of Cloud in India

The world is turning digital, and everyone's moving fast to the cloud. Storing data on the cloud is considered pretty expensive by many and sort of risky as well. But the growth of public cloud services is still pretty fast in the Indian market. 5G has also launched in the country, which would add to the growth of the cloud market. Apart from 5G, there are other factors which would add to the proliferation of cloud services. Many businesses have expressed their intent to shift to the cloud in the coming years. Samit Banerjee, Division President, Cloud Operations Services, Amdocs, talked to TelecomTalk about the growth drivers of public cloud services in India. Check out the conversation below.

Q. Adoption of the Cloud is Growing in India. Apart from 5G, what do you think are the other factors which are contributing to the growth of cloud services in the Indian market?

Samit answered, "The major driver that we see today for cloud adoption is the fact that post-COVID, India is going through proper economic research. We also see that the government is having a very clear digital first policy. So now, when you mix up these two things - that the economy is growing and the digital-first is happening from all the different enterprises that are trying to get back to their original numbers, then how do they do that fast? Now that is possible when they adopt a strategy like the cloud.

Why? Because whatever is happening in the digital space, they need to use the cloud as a basic foundation, and today all enterprises would like to save on the cost of trying to procure unnecessary hardware and taking up space like storage and data centres and so on. So they would like to do something which can happen in a gradual space, and whenever they need it, it is more like the just-in-time inventory concept for the retail space. So that's why the cloud is an attractive proposition for all these guys, and this is one of the major drivers that they would have.

Now, added to that is the fact that you would also see the adoption of AI and ML and M2M language, that is getting implemented across different platforms. The drones that they are using in many of the sectors, like in the agriculture areas or the rural areas, all these things, they would also like to utilise two technologies - one, as you pointed out, 5G and two - the cloud as a platform. So all these different factors that are playing out in the Indian economy are pointing to the fact that India has to pick up the cloud as an adoption strategy going forward."

