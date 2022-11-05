Set Your Own Custom Handle and URL on YouTube

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

A change handle button below that can instantly send you to an editing page where you can add your new, desired handle and see if it is available. YouTube may assign you a handle by default, but you can rapidly change that handle by clicking the button.

Highlights

  • YouTube launched its new handles feature, which brings creators their own identities in batches.
  • All of the emails you have gotten straight from YouTube should be easy to find here.
  • Users now receive a unique URL for their channel, which is youtube.com/@ (your handle).

Early this year, YouTube launched its new handles feature, which brings creators their own identities in batches. Then, it may be simple to locate and tag these distinctive handles in comments. Since YouTube has been releasing the functionality in batches over the past month, there's a good possibility you've already received an email on your channel-related Gmail account warning you that it would soon be made available to you. If you have, follow these steps to quickly and easily create a channel handle for yourself. If you haven't, you must still wait for YouTube to send you the mail.

Make sure this is the same email that is connected to the channel you wish to set a handle for by going to your Gmail inbox on a smartphone or browser.

  1. Find "YouTube" in your email.
  2. All of the emails you have gotten straight from YouTube should be easy to find here.
  3. A message with the topic "You can now choose your YouTube handle" should be found.
  4. This email informs you that the feature is now available to you, and the body ought to include a link that will take you right to the account creation page.

Here’s How To Create Your Own Handle

A "change handle" button below that can instantly send you to an editing page where you can add your new, desired handle and see if it is available. YouTube may assign you a handle by default, but you can rapidly change that handle by clicking the button. If so, you can save your modifications, and the handle you want is now in place. Additionally, users now receive a unique URL for their channel, which is youtube.com/@ (your handle).

If you ever want to change your handle again, just repeat the process as before, but keep in mind that there's no guarantee that a new handle will always be available.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

