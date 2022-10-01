Jordan was Added to Orange’s 5G Testbed Programme to Find New Applications

As part of the operator's long-term goal to maximise the benefits of 5G before the country's introduction, Orange expanded its 5G testbed programme into Jordan to study new use cases utilizing the new technology standard by trying out new use cases. The programme is a refinement of the operator's continuous efforts Orange Jordan CEO Thierry Marigny claimed in a statement that the lab is a part of the operator's duty to encourage digital transformation to increase digital literacy among young people in Jordan and develop the digital economy.

This Is the Nation’s First 5G Lab of Its Type

“The lab comes as we prepare to launch 5G, supported by the global group’s expertise in launching the technology in many countries. We seek to develop the digital ecosystem and promote innovation for the future by anticipating new opportunities enabled by 5G ahead of its launch,” he added. There have been 16 5G labs deployed across Orange's footprint, with 13 in Europe and two in Africa, making this the first of its sort in the nation (including Jordan).

All businesses and start-ups can participate in the Orange 5G Lab to exploit the operator's 5G technology for novel use cases. Solutions are being developed in the fields of virtual reality tourism, augmented reality games, and remote medical consultations. Karine Dussert-Sarthe, Orange's executive vice president of marketing, design, and open innovation, stated that "hundreds of enterprises" are collaborating with Orange to test and develop prototypes of creative approaches. According to rumours, Orange and the state's regulator entered a contract in August to start laying the framework for a potential commercial 5G deployment.