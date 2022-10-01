Jordan was Added to Orange’s 5G Testbed Programme to Find New Applications

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

As part of the operator's long-term goal to maximise the benefits of 5G before the country's introduction, Orange expanded its 5G testbed programme into Jordan to study new use cases utilizing the new technology standard. The lab comes as we prepare to launch 5G, supported by the global group’s expertise in launching the technology in many countries.

Highlights

  • All businesses and start-ups can participate in the Orange 5G Lab to exploit the operator's 5G technology for novel use cases.
  • There have been 16 5G labs deployed across Orange's footprint, with 13 in Europe and two in Africa, making this the first of its sort in the nation (including Jordan).
  • The lab comes as we prepare to launch 5G, supported by the global group’s expertise in launching the technology in many countries.

Follow Us

5G Launch

As part of the operator's long-term goal to maximise the benefits of 5G before the country's introduction, Orange expanded its 5G testbed programme into Jordan to study new use cases utilizing the new technology standard by trying out new use cases. The programme is a refinement of the operator's continuous efforts Orange Jordan CEO Thierry Marigny claimed in a statement that the lab is a part of the operator's duty to encourage digital transformation to increase digital literacy among young people in Jordan and develop the digital economy.

This Is the Nation’s First 5G Lab of Its Type

“The lab comes as we prepare to launch 5G, supported by the global group’s expertise in launching the technology in many countries. We seek to develop the digital ecosystem and promote innovation for the future by anticipating new opportunities enabled by 5G ahead of its launch,” he added. There have been 16 5G labs deployed across Orange's footprint, with 13 in Europe and two in Africa, making this the first of its sort in the nation (including Jordan).

All businesses and start-ups can participate in the Orange 5G Lab to exploit the operator's 5G technology for novel use cases. Solutions are being developed in the fields of virtual reality tourism, augmented reality games, and remote medical consultations. Karine Dussert-Sarthe, Orange's executive vice president of marketing, design, and open innovation, stated that "hundreds of enterprises" are collaborating with Orange to test and develop prototypes of creative approaches. According to rumours, Orange and the state's regulator entered a contract in August to start laying the framework for a potential commercial 5G deployment.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments