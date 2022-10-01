Jio and ICAI Collaborate To Train and Develop Subscribers

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Jio Platforms have entered a partnership that will leverage audio-visual content created by the ICAI to acquire new skills for customers of the telecom service provider. The contract was signed by Saurabh Sancheti, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Jio Platforms Ltd., and CMA P Raju Iyer, the President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI).

The Agreement Will Help the Institute Accomplish Its Promotion Goal

The agreement will help the institute achieve its objectives of promoting, governing, and constructing the field of cost and management accounting by connecting with the substantial Jio subscriber base and aiding them in gaining new skills through audio-visual content that the institute has created, owned, or licenced for use in its mobile application. According to the contract, Jio will offer a number of specific channels under the name of the institute to stream live and recorded educational, cultural, innovative, and skill development.

Furthermore, it will enable two-way interaction between employees and students from various centres and institutes, whether for video conferencing, seminars, or other community events cost and management content. Jio will also offer members and students a virtual notice board for real-time updates. Accountancy profession is regulated and developed by the ICAI, a statutory organisation. The Union Corporate Ministry Affairs is in charge of its administrative oversight.