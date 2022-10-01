Jio and ICAI Collaborate To Train and Develop Subscribers

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Jio Platforms have entered a partnership that will leverage audio-visual content created by the ICAI to acquire new skills customers of the telecom service provider. Jio will also offer members and students a virtual notice board for real-time updates. accountancy profession is regulated and developed by the ICAI, a statutory organisation.

Highlights

  • According to the contract, Jio will offer a number of specific channels under the name of the institute to stream live and recorded educational, cultural, innovative, and skill-development.
  • Furthermore, it will enable two-way interaction between employees and students from various centres and institutes, whether for video conferencing, seminars, or other community events.cost and management content.
  • The Union Corporate Ministry Affairs is in charge of its administrative oversight.

Follow Us

Jio

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Jio Platforms have entered a partnership that will leverage audio-visual content created by the ICAI to acquire new skills for customers of the telecom service provider. The contract was signed by Saurabh Sancheti, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Jio Platforms Ltd., and CMA P Raju Iyer, the President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI).

The Agreement Will Help the Institute Accomplish Its Promotion Goal

The agreement will help the institute achieve its objectives of promoting, governing, and constructing the field of cost and management accounting by connecting with the substantial Jio subscriber base and aiding them in gaining new skills through audio-visual content that the institute has created, owned, or licenced for use in its mobile application. According to the contract, Jio will offer a number of specific channels under the name of the institute to stream live and recorded educational, cultural, innovative, and skill development.

Furthermore, it will enable two-way interaction between employees and students from various centres and institutes, whether for video conferencing, seminars, or other community events cost and management content. Jio will also offer members and students a virtual notice board for real-time updates. Accountancy profession is regulated and developed by the ICAI, a statutory organisation. The Union Corporate Ministry Affairs is in charge of its administrative oversight.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments