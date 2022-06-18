WhatsApp Brings a Much-Needed Feature for Users

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social-media texting platform, has announced that it will now allow users to hide their ‘Last Seen’ activity and status from select contacts. This move is in line with increasing the privacy of the users. Until now, you could either hide the WhatsApp status or last seen activity with everyone or no one. But now, you can pick the specific contacts from whom you want to hide your last seen time and status.

In addition to this, users will also be able to hide their profile photos and the ‘About’ information from select contacts.

WhatsApp Working on a New Group Membership Approval Feature

There are plenty of other changes and new features that WhatsApp is working on. One of them is the Group Membership Approval. With this feature, group admins can approve or reject group joining requests. This brings a much better control in the hands of the admin when he/she is making a group with a specific purpose.

The feature is reportedly in the development state for Android smartphones. It is worth noting that WhatsApp will now allow up to 512 users in a single group. That’s not a small number, and thus a feature like this becomes even handier for everyone.

According to a WABetaInfo report, there will be a completely new section within the group which will allow the admins to track all the joining requests. This means that people who want to join the group via the group link will have to be manually accepted by the admin.

In the last year, WhatsApp has made plenty of changes to the interface of the app as well as brought in new features which are very useful for the users. One of the features that will prove to be a game-changer is allowing users to share files of up to 2GB directly to their contacts.