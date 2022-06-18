BSNL Broadband Plan for Rs 599 Is Perfect for Moderate Internet Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the top internet service providers (ISPs) in the country. The telco offers FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) services to customers under its brand – Bharat Fibre. BSNL keeps on shuffling and experimenting with its broadband plans to be able to offer the best to the customers. Today, we are looking at one such broadband plan from the state-run telecom company, which is perfect for moderate internet users.

BSNL Rs 599 Broadband Plan Details

BSNL’s Rs 599 broadband plan comes with 3.3TB of monthly data and offers users 60 Mbps speed. Beyond consumption of the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps. Users also get unlimited voice calling with a fixed-line connection. BSNL is offering a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month’s bill for the users with this plan. There are no additional benefits bundled.

The final bill price would also include 18% GST. If there were some over-the-top (OTT) benefits bundled as well, this plan would have made for a killer option for most. This is a great broadband plan for homes with multiple users who consume the internet in a very moderate manner. With 60 Mbps speed, students can easily learn online, and office-going people can work from home.

If you want, you can also explore other plans from BSNL, which offer better speeds. There is the Rs 749 plan which comes with OTT benefits and offers 100 Mbps speed to the users. The only thing is that with the Rs 749 plan, users get only 1000GB of data per month. This might not be enough for everyone, but most users can survive with that much data. There are cheaper plans as well. The entry-level BSNL broadband plan comes for Rs 329 per month (exclusive of taxes). To purchase BSNL broadband plans, you can go to the company’s website or just contact the nearest BSNL office.