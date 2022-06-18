Xiaomi Air Purifier 3 With OLED Touch Display Can Help You Live Better

Xiaomi, an IoT (Internet-of-Things) ecosystem company, is offering Indians an Air Purifier to ensure that their homes get rid of polluted air. India has many cities which have severely polluted air which can be really bad for the overall health of the people. Delhi, the capital city, is one of the worst ones when it comes to air pollution. To help users live a healthy life, Xiaomi is offering Air Purifier 3 right now to the users through its website.

Xiaomi Air Purifier 3 Price

The Xiaomi Air Purifier 3 is not a new product. But it is still an essential thing as it can potentially help in boosting the health of the users. It is currently available in India for Rs 10,999. There’s a Rs 200 off with Reward Mi coupon. Users can also get the product on a no-cost EMI. The product is only available in a single white colour. Interested users can purchase it directly from the website of the company.

Xiaomi Air Purifier 3 Specifications

Xiaomi’s Air Purifier 3 comes with an OLED Touch display, True HEPA filter, CADR of 380m3/h, 360-degree Triple Layer Filtration, covers up to 484 square feet of area, can be controlled smartly with a mobile app, has a laser particle sensor, and can work with voice assistant.

You can adjust the settings between low speed, medium speed, and high speed. There’s a light right which indicates the air quality that is around you. If the light ring is green, then it is safe. But with orange and red, you must take care of the air quality in your house.

It is not too big or too heavy which means you can carry it to different places in your house. However, the smart idea would be to get multiple of these if you live in a very big house. It has a very elegant full square design.