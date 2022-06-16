WhatsApp Working on Group Membership Approval

Since late last year, WhatsApp has started rolling out a number of new features aimed at strengthening groups and communities on its platform. WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow the group administrators to monitor joining requests through a group membership approval option. The news just comes after Meta’s social messaging platform began rolling out a feature that allows group administrators to add up to 512 individuals to a group chat. According to the report, the feature has been broadly implemented. Let’s take a deeper look at how the new WhatsApp feature will work.

WhatsApp tests new Group Membership approval feature

The function, called Group Membership Approval, is now in development for WhatsApp for Android and will be made available to beta testers in the near future. This feature has been given a sneak peek ahead of its official release to allow for testing. It comes after the Meta-owned instant messaging company apparently began handing out the ability to create group chats with up to 512 users.

Apart from Group Membership Approval, this update is said to include some new gender-neutral emoji for WhatsApp on Android. The Group Membership Approval has been previewed by WABetainfo, a portal that tests WhatsApp features before they are distributed to the general public. By accessing the feature through group settings, group admins can switch it on or off.

There will also be “a new section within the group info where admins may manage all incoming requests from members who want to join the group,” according to the platform. People who want to join the group via a group invite link will have to be manually accepted by a group admin once the feature is activated. While the feature’s exact use is unknown. It might come in helpful in a variety of situations.