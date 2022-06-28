OnePlus 10RT Camera Info Leaked

As an upgrade to OnePlus 9R and a budget flagship, the OnePlus 9RT was introduced last year. It now appears like the OnePlus 10RT will come after the OnePlus 10R.

The OnePlus 10RT’s supposed camera specifications have been revealed by tipster Yogesh Brar. Although there haven’t been any more leaks or rumours concerning the phone, this most recent tidbit hints that it may be released in the coming months.

The rumoured smartphone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. It is rumoured to have a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. If its existence is confirmed, the phone would probably be an improved version of the OnePlus 10R, which was introduced in India earlier this year. In the meantime, OnePlus is getting ready to introduce another “T” variant smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, in India.

More about the OnePlus 10RT

The OnePlus 10R, which made its debut alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G with 150W Endurance Edition in India earlier this year, is likely to contain improved hardware if the OnePlus 10RT’s existence is confirmed. OnePlus frequently releases “T” variants of its smartphones, which feature new hardware and improved aesthetics.

According to a tweet posted by tipster Yogesh Brar, the rumoured OnePlus 10RT would have a triple back camera configuration and the model number CPH2413. It is stated to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with an optical image stabilisation system, an f/1.88 aperture lens, and an 84.4-degree field of view. According to reports, the secondary camera sports an 8MP sensor and an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119.7 degree field of view. The third camera has a 2MP sensor and an f/2.4 macro lens.

Not only that, the rumoured OnePlus 10RT is said to have a 16MP Samsung S5K3P9 sensor on the front, along with an 82.3-degree field of view, f/2.45 aperture lens, and EIS.