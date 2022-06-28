Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaced Online, 3 Alleged Variants in Development

Information about Nothing phone 1 is leaking quicker than we can keep up! Only a few days have been passed since Nothing unveiled the device’s design, and already many of its technical details and other features are becoming public.

The price information for the Nothing phone 1 has been leaked by rootmygalaxy in association with PassionateGeekz. There are three different configurations of the smartphone, which are believed to be available in Black and White. In order to give a general idea of the upcoming device’s front and back designs, the source also released a render.

Nothing phone 1 specifications (expected)

The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage is anticipated for the Nothing Phone 1. There may be USB Type-C, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, and other connectivity possibilities. Additionally, the phone would have an in-display fingerprint reader.

The smartphone is anticipated to support stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the device might enable wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging in addition to up to 45W rapid wired charging.

The smartphone would be pre-installed with Nothing OS, which is based on Android 12. The customised launcher is already accessible for beta testing.

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

Two weeks after its launch in late July, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to make its debut on the international market. Customers in India would receive the device ahead of time, though.

According to the report, the base model of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage would cost $397 (around Rs 31,300). The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model would cost $456 (roughly Rs 35,900) and the 8GB + 256GB model at $419 (roughly Rs 33,000).

As of now, Flipkart has confirmed that Nothing Phone 1 will be offered online. The device may also be sold through Reliance Digital’s local physical stores, according to a recent report.