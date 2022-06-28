Poco F4 5G Ahead of Galaxy F13, Tecno Pova 3 in Camera Analysis

The analysis is based on the smartphones launched in the 4th week of June 2022 and scored based on 0-100 points. The camera ranking analysis is a statistical driven analysis of the various specification of cameras; no incorporation of experience-related exposure into the calculation.

Main Camera Ranking

Poco launched F4 5G in the 4th week of June 2022 and has scored 100 and ranked 1 in the weekly main camera ranking analysis. The device is equipped with a Sony IMX686 Exmor RS sensor. The Poco F4 5G got the advantage due to the triple camera setup, high megapixel primary camera, and high megapixel ultra-wide-angle over the other smartphones launched in the 4th week of June 2022. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with three variants, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB launched at Rs 27999, Rs 29999, and Rs 33999 respectively.

With a score of 95, Samsung Galaxy F13 took 2nd spot. It has a CMOS BSI sensor type and triple-camera setup is equipped with the second-highest ultra-wide-angle megapixel lens and has the highest FOV among the smartphones launched in the 4th week. It is equipped with Samsung Exynos 850 with two variants, 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, launched at Rs 11999 and Rs 12999.

Tecno Pova 3, which scored 93 and ranked 3rd in the analysis. It has a CMOS sensor type and triple camera setup, the same as Samsung Galaxy F13, but the difference between Tecno Pova 3 and Samsung Galaxy is that Tecno Pova 3 is equipped with the triple camera setup of main + macro + depth camera and Samsung with main + ultra-wide-angle + depth camera. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio G88 and comes with two variants, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB, and launched at Rs 12999 and Rs 13999, respectively.

4th spot is taken by Oppo A57, with a score of 84. It is behind due to the dual-camera setup but gained an advantage against Realme C30, which has a single camera setup, and even the primary camera megapixel is less than Oppo A57. Also, the FOV of Oppo A57 is greater than Realme C30. Oppo A57 is equipped with MediaTek Helio G35.

Realme C30, with a score of 70, was positioned last in the analysis due to the single-camera setup. It also has the least primary camera megapixel than others, which is a drawback against the smartphones launched in the 4th week of June. It is equipped with Unisoc T612 and comes with two variants, 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB, and launched at Rs 7499 and Rs 8299, respectively.

Front Camera Ranking

In the front/selfie camera, Poco F4 5G scored 100 and ranked 1 in the analysis. The device is equipped with a Sony IMX596 sensor and, due to its highest front camera megapixel among the smartphones launched in the 4th week of June, gained the advantage.

There was close competition for the 2nd rank in the front camera ranking between Tecno Pova 3 and Samsung Galaxy F13, but the Tecno Pova 3 took the spot with a score of 92. The device has a CMOS sensor type with an 8MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F13 captures 3rd position with a 91 score. The device has a CMOS BSI sensor type with an 8MP front camera.

Oppo A57 took the 4th spot with a score of 88 in the front camera analysis with CMOS sensor type and 8MP front camera.

In the front camera also, Realme C30 took the 5th rank with a score of 83. The device has a CMOS BSI sensor type with a 5MP front camera.