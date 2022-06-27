OnePlus Nord Watch Internal Testing To Begin in India Soon

OnePlus is apparently preparing to introduce a number of items in the upcoming days, according to previous reports. It is rumoured to be developing several new smartphones, OnePlus Band 2, Nord-branded headphones, and new smartphones.

In the third quarter of this year, OnePlus is apparently preparing to introduce a smartwatch under the Nord brand in the Indian market. The awaited wearable has allegedly started internal testing in India, according to a recent update. It is also said to have been discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting that it could soon be available on the Indian market. The OnePlus Band and OnePlus Watch are the company’s current wearable offerings. The OnePlus Nord Watch is anticipated to be the predecessor of the first, which was unveiled in March of last year.

More about the OnePlus Watch

The internal testing of the OnePlus Nord Watch has allegedly started in India, according to well-known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). There have also been rumours of a Q3 2022 debut date. A screenshot of what appears to be a BIS listing for the OnePlus Nord Watch was also shared on Twitter by the tipster. Nevertheless, other than the device’s model number, OPBBE221, the listing provides no other information regarding the item.

The OnePlus watch, which debuted in March of last year and retailed for Rs 16,999, is likely to be replaced by the rumoured OnePlus Nord Watch.

A 1.39-inch circle with 2.5D curved glass serves as the display for the OnePlus Watch. More than 110 different fitness modes are available, and it works with the OnePlus Health app. It includes monitoring of SpO2 oxygen saturation, stress detection, breathing tracker, rapid heart rate alarms, and sedentary reminders. It has IP68-certified constructions and 5ATM water resistance. It has a 405mAh battery unit that is compatible with Wrap Charge quick charging.