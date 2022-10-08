Google’s Global Cloud Network Finally Includes Africa

The first internet area that Google launched on the African continent is in South Africa. South Africa has officially joined Google's global network of 106 zones and 35 cloud regions. On the continent, Google is reportedly constructing what is known as "Dedicated Cloud Interconnect" locations. The on-premises networks of users will be connected to Google's grid by these locations in Nairobi, Lagos, Cape Town, and Johannesburg. Additionally, links to Google's Equiano subsea cable will support them.

Customers Can Install Cloud Services From Specific Regions Using Google Cloud Regions

Obviously, the fact that, as Google Cloud Africa Director Niral Patel puts it, “The new region will allow for the localization of applications and services,” and the new region and interconnect sites will take its cloud computing services closer to its clients are both very important. Clients can deploy the public cloud from selected local locations using Google Cloud regions, and they can also access a number of services like cloud storage, computation power, and key management systems.

Google will find it simpler to respond to the increasing tendency of privacy and security laws that compel businesses to keep their information within limits and analyse it using servers hosted locally as a result of this decision.

Since South Africa is the country's largest market for web services, Google is reportedly planning to expand in additional African regions. However, as numerous local newspapers have noted, it's unclear why the corporation delayed so long to do so. A few years ago, major companies like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services began to expand throughout the continent. In actuality, the continent's top four cloud storage companies are currently headquartered in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Google last year unveiled a five-year, $1 billion strategy to expand internet products throughout Africa. The business has also invested heavily in local technological initiatives and infrastructure, including Nairobi as the site of its first product development centre in Africa. 2019 saw the opening of an AI and research centre in Ghana.