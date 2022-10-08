Cisco Reported to Open Manufacturing Facility in India

Cisco Systems, a U.S. communications giant, will establish a factory in India to create gear. “Cisco is setting up a manufacturing unit to produce equipment and hardware locally and to build a supply chain for markets,” an anonymous source told The Economic Times.

In 2016, Cisco Opened Its First Production Facility in India

The report claims that Cisco wants to benefit from government initiatives in India targeted at fostering domestic manufacturing. The source added that cooperation with an original design manufacturer (ODM) supplier would be utilised to set up Cisco's new factory. Including its Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) plan, the Indian government recently revealed a series of schemes to promote domestic manufacturing. This strategy also aims to boost foreign investment in the country. In the year 2016, Cisco opened a production facility in Pune.

In order to create 2G, 4G, and 5G O-RAN for its OpenBeam portfolio in India that is appropriate for Indian and international bandwidths, the U.S.-based O-RAN supplier Mavenir has established its production facility in Pune. “The OpenBeam Open RAN radio solutions are available across all frequency bands and can be used for a wide range of use cases, including enterprises and public settings across urban or rural environments,” Mavenir had said in a statement.

Sanmina and Reliance Industries subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) have also partnered to make India a manufacturing hub. “The joint venture will create a world-class electronic manufacturing hub in India, in line with the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ vision. The joint venture will prioritise high technology infrastructure hardware for growth markets and across industries such as communications networking (5G, cloud infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters), medical and healthcare systems, industrial and cleantech, and defense and aerospace,” Sanmina said in a release.

In accordance with the firms, the partnership will build a production facility in Chennai, which will work as an incubator hub to assist the environment for electronics start-ups and product development in India. The future 5G installations in the nation are expected to present commercial prospects for telecom equipment makers. As part of the India Mobile Congress event, India's Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, formally declared the beginning of the 5G revolution in the nation on October 1.

Over 200 Indian cities will get 5G connectivity in the upcoming six months, Vaishnaw added. In the following two years, he continued, 80–90% of the nation might have access to 5G services.

On August 1, the 5G spectrum auction in India came to an end, and local carriers bought spectrum worth a total of $19 billion.

Bharti Airtel was the first telecom operator to roll out 5G in India. The company has activated its 5G services in eight locations with the aim to gradually reach the entire population by March 2024. Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bangalore are a few of the cities where Airtel already provides 5G.