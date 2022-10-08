Google Pixel Watch with 24-Hour Battery Life Launched: Check Details

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The 1.6-inch AMOLED touch display on the Google Pixel Watch smartwatch has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The screen features an Always-on mode with a 320ppi pixel density. The display of the Pixel Watch features a rounded, domed shape and is shielded by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Highlights

  • The Google Pixel Watch made its debut with the Pixel 7 series smartphones on Thursday.
  • The 1.6-inch AMOLED touch display on the Google Pixel Watch smartwatch has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.
  • Exynos 9110 SoC, a Cortex M33 coprocessor, and 2GB of RAM are included in the device's internal architecture.

Follow Us

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch made its debut with the Pixel 7 series smartphones on Thursday at the "Made By Google" event. It has a circular dial without a bezel and is the first smartwatch the firm has ever released. The Pixel Watch boasts an Always-on mode and a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. An Exynos 9110 SoC, along with a Cortex M33 coprocessor and 2GB of RAM, powers this smartwatch. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the watch.

Google Pixel Watch Specifications and Features

The 1.6-inch AMOLED touch display on the Google Pixel Watch smartwatch has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The screen features an Always-on mode with a 320ppi pixel density. The display of the Pixel Watch features a rounded, domed shape and is shielded by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Numerous communication choices are available with the Pixel Watch, including Bluetooth v5.0, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and NFC. The Find My Device app is also compatible with this smartwatch. Its 5ATM water-resistant construction is supposed to be able to endure water pressure of up to 50 metres.

Exynos 9110 SoC, a Cortex M33 coprocessor, and 2GB of RAM are included in the device's internal architecture. A 24-hour battery life is what Google promises the Pixel Watch can achieve. With Google Assistant and Fitbit's health and fitness tools, Wear OS 3.5, which it runs on, is supported. Heart rate and ECG tracking devices are also included with this smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch Price and Availability

Pricing for the Google Pixel Watch starts at $349.99 (approximately Rs 28,700) for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only model and goes up to $399.99 for the LTE model with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (roughly Rs 32,800). Obsidian, Hazel, and Chalk colour options are available for the Wi-Fi-only model, while Obsidian, Hazel, and Charcoal colour options are available for the cellular model.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments