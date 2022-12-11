NTT India will Build New Data Centers, Solar Parks and More with a $2 Billion Budget

NTT India, a leading provider of tech and business solutions to clients/customers, is going to invest around $2 billion into the building of information and communications infrastructure in the next three to four years. The company aims to benefit from the rise in demand for data consumption. This huge investment will see NTT India building new data centers, submarine cable landing stations, solar parks, and cloud computing capacity.

Sharad Sanghi, NTT India MD & Senior EVP (Global Data Centers & Marine Cables), told PTI that the company would invest over $500 million annually for the next four years in the Indian market. In the last two years, NTT India has already invested over $800 million in the country into the ICT infrastructure.

The company is also exploring the option of setting up a cable landing station in Kolkata. NTT is the biggest data center player in India and has also launched the country's first homegrown public cloud computing. NTT India has 12 data centers in India with a 150-MW IT load spread over 2.2 million sq ft. With the additional data centers, NTT will be able to double its capacity.

To keep in touch with its sustainability goals, NTT India would also leverage power from solar energy. The company has plans to install 350MW of solar energy, as, over the coming years, its data centers are expected to consume 400MW of power. NTT already has about 100MW of installed solar power in Maharashtra.

In Kolkata, NTT has secured 7.5 acres of land at 'Silicon Valley' in New Town, where a hyperscale data center campus will come up in phases.