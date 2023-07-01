The OTT platforms are packed with new movies right now, ranging from adorable romantic comedies to intense action thrillers, providing you with a ton of enjoyment. You are in for a treat of interesting films this weekend, whether you are planning a sleepover with your friends or a solo binge. Grab some popcorn, a bottle of soda, and a bunch of chips to indulge in what seems to be a fun movie experience.

Here are the 9 OTT releases from today that guarantee a weekend without boredom:

Vimanam

Vimanam is a bilingual Tamil-Telugu drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and produced by Kiran Korrapati. The story revolves around a father's frantic attempts to fulfill his son's greatest wish—taking a flight. Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhruvan Varma, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Dhanraj, and Mottai Rajendran all play pivotal roles in the story.

OTT platform: Zee5

Mem Famous

The story, produced by Chai Bisket Films, centers on a group of unemployed people who want to become famous. The star cast includes Saarya Laxman, Mani Aegurla, Kiran Macha, Muralidhar Goud, and Sumanth Prabhas. Sumanth Prabhas is both the film's director and lead actor.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Afwaah

The lead actors in Sudhir Mishra's Hindi mystery thriller "Afwaah" are Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Padukone, Sumeet Vyas, and Sharib Hashmi. The movie centers on a political heiress and an advertising executive whose lives are turned upside down after a terrible story spreads on social media.

OTT platform: Netflix

Veeran

Veeran is a Tamil superhero fantasy drama that centers on a 15-year-old who is struck by lightning and falls into a coma. He discovers that he has superhuman talents after he has recovered. Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, and other actors star in the film, which was directed by ARK Saravan.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Nobody

Nobody is a US crime action drama starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Colin Salmon, and others, created by Ilya Naishuller. The protagonist of the story is a middle-aged man devoid of hope. He leads a miserable life, from a worthless marriage to a taxing work until a house invasion ignites his badass side.

OTT platform: Netflix

Doom At Your Service

Tak Dong-kyung, an average web book editor, is confronted with a sequence of life-altering events, including a fatal illness, betrayal by her partner, career challenges, and an encounter with a supernatural person. She makes a perilous 100-day pact with Myul Mang after making a drunken wish for the end of the world, risking everything she knows. This Korean fantasy drama, directed by Kwon Young-il, has Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk in the key characters.

OTT platform: Netflix

Jack Ryan S4

The fourth and final season of the well-known American political action thriller, produced by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, is now in production. "Jack Ryan," starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, and others, is based on characters from Tom Clancy's fictional Ryanverse. In the previous season, Jack looked into a scheme to recreate the Soviet Union and exploded an untraceable tactical nuclear weapon.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Night Manager S2

The Night Manager is a crime suspense thriller produced by Sandeep Modi, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. It is based on John le Carre's book "The Night Agent." Netizens responded favorably to the first season, and a second season is currently in the works.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Celebrity

Celebrity, a new Korean thriller directed by Kim Cheol-kyu, features Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah, and other notable actors in pivotal parts. The show focuses on the lives of social media celebrities who are followed. It delves into their fictitious wants and the enigmas surrounding them.

OTT platform: Netflix