Vi Implements Indirect Tariff Hike and Brings New Plans in Gujarat After Mumbai

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has made some significant changes to its tariff plans in Gujarat, following a similar move in Mumbai. Vi has implemented an indirect tariff hike by reducing the validity of its minimum recharge plans in these regions. The validity of the Rs 99 plan has been reduced from 28 days to 15 days, while the Rs 128 plan now offers a validity of 18 days instead of 28 days.

Although the validity has been shortened, the other benefits of these plans remain the same. The Rs 99 plan still provides 200MB of data, Rs 99 worth of talktime, and excludes SMS (except for the standard tariff for porting out by sending an SMS to 1900). Similarly, the Rs 128 plan includes 10 Local On-net Night Minutes and all Local/National Calls at 2.5 paise/sec, with the night minutes benefit available from 11 PM to 6 AM.

In addition to the tariff changes, Vi has introduced four new plans in Gujarat, following the same move in Mumbai. Let's take a look at these new plans:

Rs 198 Plan: This plan, available in both Mumbai and Gujarat, offers a validity of 30 days and provides talktime worth Rs 198, along with 500MB of data.

Rs 204 Plan: Exclusive to Mumbai and Gujarat, the Rs 204 plan offers a limited talktime of Rs 204 and 500MB of data for one month. Calls are charged at a rate of 2.5 paise per second.

Rs 224 Plan: Another plan available only in Mumbai and Gujarat, the Rs 224 plan comes with a validity of 30 days and offers unlimited voice calling along with 4GB of data. However, this plan does not include any SMS benefits.

Rs 232 Plan: Similarly, exclusive to Mumbai and Gujarat, the Rs 232 plan provides users with 4GB of data and unlimited voice calling for one month. Like the Rs 224 plan, it does not include SMS benefits.

Vi is well positioned to reduce the validity of the Rs 99 plan as Airtel isn’t offering it anymore. The only telco that offers a Rs 99 plan is Vi right now. This might be a good thing for the telco. But whether it will convert into subscriber additions or not is something time will tell.