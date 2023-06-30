Denmark Achieves 94.5 Percent Gigabit Broadband Coverage: SDFI

New data from the Broadband Mapping 2023 report by the Danish Agency for Data Supply and Efficiency (SDFI) reveals that 97.5 percent of homes and businesses in Denmark now have access to high-speed broadband.

Highlights

  • 97.5 percent of Danish households and businesses now have access to fast broadband with speeds of at least 100 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload.
  • 94.5 percent of users can access gigabit speeds, representing a 2.6 percent increase compared to the previous year.
  • Region North Jutland leads with nearly 100 percent coverage.

The Danish Agency for Data Supply and Infrastructure (SDFI) has released the Broadband Mapping 2023 report, which shows that Denmark has made great progress in expanding broadband infrastructure. The report indicates that 97.5 percent of households and businesses now have access to high-speed internet.

Regional Disparities Exist

Although the country has made progress in digital connectivity, according to SDFI, there are still regional disparities in coverage. Specifically, the capital region of Hovedstaden has a coverage rate of only 96.2 percent, which is lower than other regions.

The latest report from the Styrelsen for Dataforsyning og Infrastruktur (SDFI) sheds light on Denmark's regional broadband coverage rates. The Region North Jutland has almost reached a 100 percent coverage rate.

According to the report, the coverage rate in Northern Jutland stands at an impressive 98.9 percent. Central Jutland closely follows with 97.7 percent coverage, while Southern Denmark boasts a coverage rate of 98.3 percent. Zealand, the country's largest island, achieves a solid coverage rate of 98 percent.

Denmark Broadband Speeds

The report highlights the ongoing efforts of telecommunications companies in deploying broadband across the country. According to SDFI, 97.5 percent of homes and businesses currently can access fast broadband with speeds of at least 100 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload. Moreover, 94.5 percent of users have access to gigabit speeds, representing a 2.6 percent increase from last year.

The findings of the SDFI report demonstrate Denmark's commitment to improving broadband infrastructure and connectivity nationwide. As the country continues to prioritize digital transformation, it will pave the way for a more connected and digitally empowered society.

Recent Comments

