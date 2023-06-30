Explore the World of Thrilling K-Dramas With These Recent OTT Releases

Discover the latest K-drama releases on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar, and delve into the captivating realm of K-dramas. This article showcases the must-watch K-dramas that have been taking the streaming world by storm, ranging from heartwarming romances to gripping thrillers. Join us as we explore the diverse genres, talented actors, and compelling storylines that have made Korean dramas a global phenomenon in the modern era.

Here are some of the most recent K-dramas available on OTT platforms:

Bloodhounds

Two aspiring boxers join forces with a sympathetic lender in this fascinating web series to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on people in dire financial situations. Wooo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and other actors feature in this Korean action series.

OTT platform: Netflix

See You In My 19th Life

Ban Ji-eum, a young woman who has experienced multiple reincarnations, remembers each one vividly. After a tragic event ends her eighteenth life, she decides to reconnect with the people from her past in her nineteenth incarnation. This upcoming Korean love fantasy drama stars Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. It is based on Lee Hey's webtoon of the same name.

OTT platform: Netflix

Doom At Your Service

Tak Dong-kyung, an ordinary web novel editor, goes through a series of life-altering events, including a terminal illness, betrayal by her boyfriend, professional challenges, and an encounter with a supernatural being. After drunkenly wishing for the end of the world, she enters into a dangerous 100-day pact with Myul Mang, risking everything she holds dear. Directed by Kwon Young-il, this Korean fantasy drama stars Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Prime Video

Dr Romantic S3

Dr Romantic is a South Korean medical romance drama starring Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Teon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, and others. Kim Sa-bu, formerly known as Boo Yong-joo, continues his mission to mentor aspiring doctors in standing up against authority figures and the wealthy for the sake of their patients. As he heads to Geosan University Hospital in search of a new surgeon, Sa-bu encounters Seo Woo-jin, a doctor with a troubled past who has been ostracized by his peers. Together with Cha Eun-jae, who has been expelled from Geosan Hospital, they proceed to Doldam Hospital.

OTT platform: Netflix

Queenmaker

Queenmaker is a Korean drama series that follows two women, Hwang Do Hee and Oh Seung Sook, as they work together to make Oh Seung Sook the mayor of Seoul. Kim Hee Ae, Moon So Ri, Ryu Soo Young, and Kim Tae Hoon portray the main characters in this show.

OTT platform: Netflix