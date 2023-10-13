BSNL Becomes the First to Deploy BTS in Siachen Glacier

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has become the first telecom operator to deploy a Base Transceiver Station (BTS) in Siachen Glacier in Ladakh. The state-run telco announced the feat via a post on X (earlier Twitter). The post on X from BSNL said, "We're proud to announce the first-ever BTS on the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, extending vital mobile communication for our brave soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet."









The move will enable mobile communications for the soldiers in the region. BSNL deployed the BTS on October 6, 2023. This was announced by the Fire Furycorps on X as well. In the pictures shared by BSNL, one can see that the towers have been installed and a radio is deployed. BTS is actually a radio transceiver that connects the phone to a mobile network.

Siachen Glacier is the world's highest altitude battle ground. Connectivity in that region will be life-changing for the troops that are commissioned there.

BSNL has already started deploying 4G and will be starting large-scale deployment from this Diwali. The state-run telco aims to offer services in underserved areas. Private telcos can't invest in all rural places because of the low rate of returns. But BSNL has previously said that it will offer 4G in villages and rural parts of the country where high-speed broadband access is not present.

BSNL will continue to remain an affordable player for the sake of its consumers. Coupled with decent 4G services, BSNL has a real opportunity to make some dent in the wireless subscriber market share of private telecom companies. The Modi government has already given the state-run telecom company multiple relief packages since 2019 to ensure that it survives and can compete with the private telecom companies in the market.