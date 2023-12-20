FanCode Joins Tata Play Binge’s OTT Platform for Sports Streaming



OTT aggregation platform Tata Play Binge announced today the inclusion of FanCode, a sports content platform, to its array of over 25 other OTT apps. Additionally, Tata Play Binge stated that this marks the platform's first sports-led addition to its offering. With this development, users will now have access to unlimited LIVE sports content featuring championships in cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, volleyball, baseball, and rugby.

First Sports-Led Addition

According to the statement, FanCode, a subsidiary of Dream Sports, will provide users with exclusive championships like the Dream11 Super Smash, Carabao Cup, Tamil Nadu Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, and the exhilarating Yuva Kabaddi Series, alongside 50 other sports events that bring the fervor of competitions.

Additionally, Tata Play Binge mentioned that users will also get to watch all the cricketing action from the West Indies, including the Caribbean Premier League, the dynamism of Major League Baseball, and the intensity of the Volleyball Nations League.

Strengthening Sports Community

Commenting on the new partnership, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, "Tata Play Binge’s rich tapestry of content has been very diverse and inclusive towards every genre of content. Be it international OTT platforms or region-focused content, the 25+ apps on Tata Play Binge have something for everyone. We look at entertainment from a very holistic lens, which helps us build experiences for all kinds of viewers. With the addition of FanCode, we will be strengthening the sports viewing community, giving them ample entertainment choices to be engaged with throughout the year."

Tata Play Binge OTT Platforms

FanCode will join other OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Fuse+, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK, along with gaming.

Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and a unified user interface. Viewers can enjoy all 25+ apps across all devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, desktops, laptops, and tablets.