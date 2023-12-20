MagtiCom Launches VoLTE Services in Georgia



Georgian mobile communications operator MagtiCom has launched Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in the country, making it the first and only operator to offer VoLTE services to its customers, as stated on the website. In an official announcement on December 5, the company introduced this HD Voice service to its customers.

Benefits of VoLTE

MagtiCom stated on its website that customers with smartphones supporting VoLTE can experience the latest technology. With VoLTE, users can make instant calls, use 4G/LTE mobile internet while talking, enjoy high-quality HD voice as clearly as possible, and, importantly, save smartphone battery, as the battery consumption during a VoLTE call is lower.

MagtiCom emphasised that VoLTE service is available wherever Magti 4G/4.5G LTE internet is accessible. The operator outlined the prerequisites for experiencing VoLTE, including having a VoLTE-supported smartphone, a MagtiCom 4G SIM Card, an updated device operating system, and enabling VoLTE service in the phone settings.

VoLTE Supported Handsets

Customers can activate VoLTE on Apple iPhones and Android devices. MagtiCom noted on its website that its network fully complies with VoLTE standards, and any company supporting the technology can provide VoLTE service on all modern smartphones, provided the manufacturer activates the service specifically for Georgia.