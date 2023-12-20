MagtiCom Launches VoLTE Services in Georgia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This move positions MagtiCom as the first and sole provider of VoLTE services in the country.

Highlights

  • MagtiCom launches VoLTE in Georgia.
  • HD Voice services introduced on December 5.
  • Wide accessibility with Magti 4G/4.5G LTE internet.

Follow Us

MagtiCom Launches VoLTE Services in Georgia
Georgian mobile communications operator MagtiCom has launched Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in the country, making it the first and only operator to offer VoLTE services to its customers, as stated on the website. In an official announcement on December 5, the company introduced this HD Voice service to its customers.

Also Read: SilkNet Launches 5G in Tbilisi, Capital of Georgia

Benefits of VoLTE

MagtiCom stated on its website that customers with smartphones supporting VoLTE can experience the latest technology. With VoLTE, users can make instant calls, use 4G/LTE mobile internet while talking, enjoy high-quality HD voice as clearly as possible, and, importantly, save smartphone battery, as the battery consumption during a VoLTE call is lower.

MagtiCom emphasised that VoLTE service is available wherever Magti 4G/4.5G LTE internet is accessible. The operator outlined the prerequisites for experiencing VoLTE, including having a VoLTE-supported smartphone, a MagtiCom 4G SIM Card, an updated device operating system, and enabling VoLTE service in the phone settings.

Also Read: Ethio Telecom Launches VoLTE and New Value Added Services

VoLTE Supported Handsets

Customers can activate VoLTE on Apple iPhones and Android devices. MagtiCom noted on its website that its network fully complies with VoLTE standards, and any company supporting the technology can provide VoLTE service on all modern smartphones, provided the manufacturer activates the service specifically for Georgia.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

If It was not unlimited.. these speeds are terrifying.

India Enters Ookla's List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G…

. :

There was huge pings last year and gaming was poor so used airtel now airtel is congested and has pathetic…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Faraz :

Above 300 mbps in 5G still feels like dream. But I still don't see any major improvement in browsing.

India Enters Ookla's List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G…

Faraz :

I see that even ping is improved. Anything in download above 30 Mbps, upload above 15 Mbps and ping under…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

. :

Vi network is highly improved

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments