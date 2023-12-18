Ethio Telecom Launches VoLTE and New Value Added Services



Ethio Telecom has officially launched its VoLTE service in Ethiopia, marking a significant step in its commitment to improving customer experiences through cutting-edge technologies. The telecommunications company said it has been strategically deploying digital solutions to contribute to the nation's overall development and empower individuals and businesses in their day-to-day activities.

Also Read: Ethio Telecom Launches 5G Services in Jigjiga, Ethiopia

In an official statement, Ethio Telecom announced the rollout of four services: VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution), Rich Communication Service (RCS) / Rich Business Messaging (RBM), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), and Voice Mail Services (VMS). These services are designed to substantially enhance the customer experience on supported smartphones.

VoLTE launched

Following the expansion of the 4G network infrastructure and improved service accessibility across several cities in the nation, along with the increased penetration of smartphones, Ethio Telecom has launched VoLTE service. This move enhances customers' ability to make and receive superior voice and video quality phone calls. VoLTE technology ensures ultra-high-definition call quality, allowing users to stay online with uninterrupted data during voice calls.

Additionally, VoLTE enables users to seamlessly switch between voice and video calls within the same conversation. Ethio Telecom emphasises that the service is offered under normal voice tariffs, with no subscription fees.

RCS/RBM introduced

In parallel, the company introduced Rich Communication Service (RCS) / Rich Business Messaging (RBM), facilitating real-time communications for individuals and institutions. This service allows the exchange of graphics, photos, video information, emojis, audio clips, and messages, providing a comprehensive and seamless media-sharing experience.

Also Read: Ethio Telecom Launches Commercial 5G Services

MMS and VMS Service

Moreover, Ethio Telecom launched Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) and Voice Mail Services (VMS) with advanced features, positioning them as convenient alternatives to traditional voicemail delivery services. The Voice Mail Service allows users to leave voice messages when the recipient cannot be reached, offering enhanced flexibility and communication options.

Ethio Telecom says it continues to play a pivotal role in driving technological advancements and connectivity solutions for the benefit of the Ethiopian people.