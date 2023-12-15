SilkNet Launches 5G in Tbilisi, Capital of Georgia



Georgian telecommunications company SilkNet has announced the launch of the country's first 5G network. In an official release on Thursday, the operator stated that, for the first time in the Georgian telecommunications market, SilkNet is making 5G technology available. SilkNet will be deploying 5G technology throughout the country starting December 15.

SilkNet 5G Services

SilkNet customers can now access the new high-speed 5G internet services in the central districts of Tbilisi, in the area from Freedom Square to Bagebi, starting from December 14, 2023, according to the telco.

The company highlighted that, since its inception, it has been at the forefront of innovation in the country. By investing hundreds of millions of dollars, SilkNet continually modernises the network, ensuring customers receive the highest quality of telecommunications services.

Georgia's First 5G Network

"SilkNet is the first company in the Georgian market to provide 5G internet to its subscribers. This technology represents an investment in tomorrow's standards. Our customers recognise SilkNet as a pioneer in the telecommunications market, and we continue to lead by being the first to offer 5G service," said SilkNet.

In a statement, the company emphasised its goal of connecting people, facilitating access to the latest technologies, and establishing the groundwork for the next generation of standards and technologies. The company stated that bringing 5G to Georgian consumers is a game-changer that will pave the way for the next generation of technology reality.