Nar Expands Network Coverage in Karabakh With Over 100 New Base Stations

Looking forward to 2024, Nar aims to further strengthen its network infrastructure by continuing the construction of base stations throughout the country.

Highlights

  • Nar deployed over 100 base stations across 11 cities in Karabakh.
  • Nationwide coverage stands at 98.5 percent territory and 99.71 percent population.
  • Further expansion planned in 2024, including villages in Karabakh.

Azerbaijani operator Azerfon, operating under the Nar brand, has extended its network coverage in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. On Thursday, the operator announced its ongoing efforts to expand network services across all cities in the Karabakh economic zone, reaffirming its commitment to delivering comprehensive and cost-effective mobile services to subscribers in the region.

Expanding Network Coverage

Nar said it has successfully built and activated over 100 base stations in the Karabakh economic zone. The deployment of these base stations brings reliable network coverage to subscribers in Shusha, Khankendi, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Lachin, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Tartar, and Aghdam, ensuring uninterrupted services.

2023 Achievements

Highlighting significant achievements in 2023 in the development of a robust network infrastructure, Nar shares that it now provides mobile services with a network coverage of 98.5 percent territory and 99.71 percent population coverage across Azerbaijan.

Baku Metro Upgrade

As reported by TelecomTalk in October 2023, Nar has enhanced its network within the Baku Metro, resulting in notable improvements in both call and internet services. Additionally, Nar has expanded its network coverage in the Karabakh region, contributing to connectivity efforts in the area.

Future Plans

Looking forward to 2024, Nar aims to further strengthen its network infrastructure by continuing the construction of base stations throughout the country, encompassing various settlements and villages in the Karabakh economic zone. According to the company, this initiative is designed to offer a more comprehensive and reliable mobile experience for Nar's expanding subscriber base.

