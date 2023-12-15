Intel Brings Core Ultra H and U Series Chips to Power AI PCs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The new Intel Core Ultra chips are built on the Intel 4 process. Intel said that the Core Ultra represents its largest architectural shift in 40 years, featuring Foveros 3D advanced packaging technology. These chips have AI Boost technology, which will enhance power efficiency by 2.5x for longer-running AI workloads. 

Highlights

  • Intel, a large microprocessor maker, launched Core Ultra H and U series chips at the 'AI Everywhere' event.
  • The chips are meant to take AI (artificial intelligence) experience for consumers to the next level.
  • These chips are capable of excellent computing and are said to deliver a top-notch graphics experience.

Intel, a large microprocessor maker, launched Core Ultra H and U series chips at the 'AI Everywhere' event. The chips are meant to take AI (artificial intelligence) experience for consumers to the next level. These chips are capable of excellent computing and are said to deliver a top-notch graphics experience. Intel has said that the Core Ultra is its most power-efficient and AI-capable client processor ever. The chips come with dedicated AI acceleration across the GPU, CPU, and NPU architectures.

What makes the Core Ultra series special is that 300+ AI-accelerated features along with 100+ independent software vendors (ISVs) are optimised for it. These chips can be super beneficial to the players in healthcare, retail and more as they support power-efficient AI acceleration at the edge. By 2028, AI personal computers (PCs) are expected to constitute 80% of the PC market.

Read More - Ericsson and Intel Join Forces to Drive 5G Adoption for Digitalisation in Thailand

The new Intel Core Ultra chips are built on the Intel 4 process. Intel said that the Core Ultra represents its largest architectural shift in 40 years, featuring Foveros 3D advanced packaging technology. These chips have AI Boost technology, which will enhance power efficiency by 2.5x for longer-running AI workloads.

The memory capacity of the Core Ultra is up to 64TGB LP5/x and 96GB DDR5. It supports both Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Wi-Fi 7. There's also support for Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, enabling transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

Read More - Intel to Produce Custom 5G SoC for Ericsson on 18A Process Tech

Intel Gaudi3 AI Accelerator

One of the biggest moves by Intel during the 'AI Everywhere' event was Intel Gaudi3. Slated for 2024, Intel Gaudi3 is a chip meant for generative AI software. It will compete with the solutions provided by Nvidia and AMD. Nvidia has captured most of the AI market with its chips, but now Intel will push its solutions for enterprises and big organisations to give them more options.

