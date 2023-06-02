Ericsson and Intel Join Forces to Drive 5G Adoption for Digitalisation in Thailand

Ericsson, a global leader in 5G technology, and Intel, a renowned technology company, have announced a collaboration aimed at accelerating the digitalisation of enterprises in support of Thailand's vision of Thailand 4.0. This partnership will focus on developing 5G use cases that can facilitate the growth of businesses and enable the country to build sustainable and resilient digital economies.

The collaboration between Ericsson and Intel will leverage their respective technological expertise to showcase how communication service providers (CSPs) can accelerate the adoption of 5G and enhance their business-to-business (B2B) engagements. One of the key areas of collaboration is the joint development of enterprise use cases in sectors such as manufacturing, transport, and logistics. By demonstrating the role of 5G connectivity in these industries, the aim is to support the digital transformation of enterprises and promote economic growth.

Both Ericsson and Intel are committed to supporting Thailand's Industry 4.0 vision through the deployment of 5G technology. As a trusted strategic partner to Thailand, Ericsson is dedicated to working closely with key stakeholders to foster a diverse 5G ecosystem in the country. Drawing on their global 5G experience and collaboration with Intel, Ericsson aims to deliver resilient network performance, scalability, simplicity, and security to CSPs in Thailand.

Thailand has emerged as a frontrunner in 5G adoption in the region, and Ericsson intends to ensure that the country remains competitive on a global scale. Through their partnership, Ericsson and Intel aim to combine their cutting-edge technology and solutions, along with their extensive global experience and expertise, to build trustworthy, open, and intelligent networks. This collaboration will contribute to the realisation of Thailand's goal of becoming a digital economy.

With its leadership in 5G technology, Ericsson currently powers 147 live 5G networks in 63 countries, including 40 live 5G standalone networks worldwide. This extensive experience positions Ericsson as a reliable partner to drive the advancement of 5G in Thailand and facilitate the digital transformation of various industries.