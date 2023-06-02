Starlink Secures Department of Defense Contract to Provide Satellite Services to Ukraine

The Pentagon expressed its commitment to collaborating with global partners to meet Ukraine's communication needs, highlighting the significance of satellite communications as an integral component of Ukraine's network infrastructure. As part of this effort, the department has engaged with Starlink to provide the necessary services.

Starlink

SpaceX's satellite communications service, Starlink, has obtained a contract with the Department of Defense to supply satellite services to Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon on Thursday. The agreement aims to ensure Ukraine has access to resilient satellite and communication capabilities, which are crucial for the country's overall communications network.

Starlink, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has been actively supporting Ukraine by offering its satellite internet service since the onset of the conflict in 2022. Ukrainian troops have utilised Starlink for various purposes, including battlefield communications. Through private donations and a separate contract with a U.S. foreign aid agency, SpaceX has facilitated access to Starlink's fast-growing network of over 4,000 satellites in low Earth orbit for Ukrainians and the country's military.

The Pentagon's decision to contract with SpaceX's Starlink is particularly significant, given Musk's previous statement that the company could not indefinitely finance the service in Ukraine, citing a monthly maintenance cost of $20 million. This collaboration ensures the continuity and availability of Starlink's services in the region.

Russia's attempts to disrupt internet services in Ukraine, including efforts to block Starlink, have been met with countermeasures from SpaceX. By strengthening the service's software and implementing robust security measures, SpaceX has effectively defended against these attacks.

The specific terms of the Pentagon contract were not disclosed, with the department citing operational security reasons and the critical nature of these systems. However, earlier reports by Bloomberg indicated the contract's existence, emphasising its importance in supporting Ukraine's communication infrastructure.

