Nbn Fiber Program Expands With Additional 400,000 Australian Premises



Australian wholesale network operator NBN Co announced this week that three million homes and businesses can now get fibre connected all the way to their premises as part of its fibre upgrade program. The initiative allows more Australians to experience nbn's fastest and most reliable residential broadband. As part of this program, an additional 400,000 Australian homes and businesses have been included, set to become eligible for full fiber connectivity by 2025. This expansion includes new suburbs across the country, providing enhanced broadband access.

Also Read: Nbn Co Achieves 20 Gbps Speeds in Live Network Trials

Full Fiber's Advantages

Full fiber connectivity enables users to access nbn's fastest residential plan, offering speeds up to 18 times faster than the average home broadband connection. According to nbn, this is particularly advantageous for large households, gamers, and individuals working remotely.

By the end of 2025, nbn aims to extend this high-speed fiber network to over 10 million Australian premises, catering to the increasing demand for superior connectivity. With this more Australians will be able to order nbn's fastest residential fixed internet plan.

Also Read: NBN Co Explores Connectivity Solutions With Low Earth Orbit Satellite Providers

NBN's Vision

nbn highlighted the significance of full fiber, emphasising its reliability, speed, and adaptability to future technological advancements. "The average Australian home now has more than 21 connected devices - despite that surge in data, two out of three Australians connected to nbn haven't changed their plans within the last three years," said the company.

"An extra 57,248 kilometres of fibre was rolled out across the country this year as part of nbn's fibre upgrades currently underway - that's enough fibre to span from Sydney to New York and back almost twice," the release noted.

Also Read: OneWeb and Telstra Set to Deploy World’s Largest LEO Satellite Capacity for Mobile Backhaul

Australians can check if their place can get full-fibre by going to nbn.com.au/FullFibre. nbn says it is committed to enhancing broadband access across Australia.