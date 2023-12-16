BSNL will Remove this Affordable Broadband Plan on Feb 3

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 329 plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre offers users up to 20 Mbps of speed with up to 1TB or 1000GB of data. The speed drops to 4 Mbps after consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. Users also get a free fixed-line voice calling connection with unlimited voice calling benefit.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to remove one of its most affordable broadband plans from the offerings of Bharat Fibre.
  • BSNL Bharat Fibre is the third-largest fiber internet service provider (ISP) in India.
  • One of its super affordable plans which costs Rs 329 per month + 18% taxes, is going to vanish from its offerings on Feb 3, 2023.

Follow Us

bsnl will remove this affordable broadband plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to remove one of its most affordable broadband plans from the offerings of Bharat Fibre. BSNL Bharat Fibre is the third-largest fiber internet service provider (ISP) in India. One of its super affordable plans which costs Rs 329 per month + 18% taxes, is going to vanish from its offerings on Feb 3, 2023. BSNL has put a removal date of Feb 3 on the Rs 329 plan in the Bihar circle. It is unclear whether the plan will also go from other circles. Note that it is already not present in every telecom circle. BSNL only offers this plan in states where rural populations are in large numbers and there's a need for low-cost broadband plans.

BSNL has put a removal date on some of its old plans before. But then on the removal date, it extends its availability for a few more months, meaning the plan doesn't get removed. It can very possibly be a marketing tactic from the company. Regardless, let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 329 plan and understand who the plan is meant for.

Read More - BSNL is Offering 3GB Bonus Data on Several Prepaid Recharges

BSNL Bharat Fibre - Rs 329 Plan Benefits Explained

The Rs 329 plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre offers users up to 20 Mbps of speed with up to 1TB or 1000GB of data. The speed drops to 4 Mbps after consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. Users also get a free fixed-line voice calling connection with unlimited voice calling benefit. However, the instrument for the landline connection has to be purchased by the user separately.

Read More - BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Fibre Entry plan is only available in rural areas or very small cities or towns. For example, the plan is only available in Patna, Chapra, and Arrah in Bihar and not the entire state. The same is true for other states where the plan is available for customers.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I wonder if they will continue unlimited 5G till March. As it's already December and no sign of 5G tarrif…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments