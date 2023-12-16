BSNL will Remove this Affordable Broadband Plan on Feb 3

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to remove one of its most affordable broadband plans from the offerings of Bharat Fibre. BSNL Bharat Fibre is the third-largest fiber internet service provider (ISP) in India. One of its super affordable plans which costs Rs 329 per month + 18% taxes, is going to vanish from its offerings on Feb 3, 2023. BSNL has put a removal date of Feb 3 on the Rs 329 plan in the Bihar circle. It is unclear whether the plan will also go from other circles. Note that it is already not present in every telecom circle. BSNL only offers this plan in states where rural populations are in large numbers and there's a need for low-cost broadband plans.

BSNL has put a removal date on some of its old plans before. But then on the removal date, it extends its availability for a few more months, meaning the plan doesn't get removed. It can very possibly be a marketing tactic from the company. Regardless, let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 329 plan and understand who the plan is meant for.

BSNL Bharat Fibre - Rs 329 Plan Benefits Explained

The Rs 329 plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre offers users up to 20 Mbps of speed with up to 1TB or 1000GB of data. The speed drops to 4 Mbps after consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. Users also get a free fixed-line voice calling connection with unlimited voice calling benefit. However, the instrument for the landline connection has to be purchased by the user separately.

Fibre Entry plan is only available in rural areas or very small cities or towns. For example, the plan is only available in Patna, Chapra, and Arrah in Bihar and not the entire state. The same is true for other states where the plan is available for customers.