Google May Go Samsung and Apple Way with Pixel 9 Pro

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

While Apple has always offered a flat-display iPhone, Samsung and Google turned towards a curved display for all the flagships. But in 2024, Samsung went with a flat display Galaxy S24 Ultra, something it hadn't done in years. Now, Google is also expected to do the same. 

Highlights

  Google, a search engine giant, now also popular for selling the Pixel branded phones across the globe, is reportedly going Samsung and Apple's way in 2024.
  • Early renders of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 are out online.
  • The renders depict a beautiful Pixel 9 Pro with a flat display.

Google, a search engine giant, now also popular for selling the Pixel branded phones across the globe, is reportedly going Samsung and Apple's way with its flagships in 2024. No, I don't mean that they are copying them on a software level to offer the same features or aesthetics; that is something Google would likely never do. To be fair, Google can't even copy Samsung and Apple in hardware design, because these things are pre-planned and tested before either of these companies come out with their products officially giving the competition very little time to be able to copy stuff.




But what all of these major companies do is analyse trends. While Apple has always offered a flat-display iPhone, Samsung and Google turned towards a curved display for all the flagships. But in 2024, Samsung went with a flat display Galaxy S24 Ultra, something it hadn't done in years. Now, Google is also expected to do the same.

Early renders of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 are out online (credits to Onleaks and MySmartPrice). The renders depict a beautiful Pixel 9 Pro with a flat display. The sides seem to have an aluminium finish much like what we have seen in iPhones and Samsung phones recently. It is worth noting that these devices won't come on the market any time soon. Google mostly launches new phones during mid period of the year. For now, it is the Pixel 8 series that is playing the role of the flagships from Google.

The Pixel 9 series will also heavily integrate AI features for users. Things that we have seen on the Galaxy S24 series are definitely expected to be available for the Pixel 9 series as well. As weeks go by, more details on the devices will emerge online. So stay tuned to us across our social media channels and the website for being updated.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

