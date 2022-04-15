Apple Has Multiple Macs Lined Up With Different Variants of M2 Chip: Report

Apple is reportedly testing at least nine different Macs with four variants of the M2 chip. The Cupertino tech giant had recently released the new M1 chip variant called – M1 Ultra. There might be M2 Ultra in the works already with an even more powerful processing and overall performance. Macs powered by the M1 chip are already very powerful. But these new generation M2 chipsets are expected to deliver even better performance.

A recent Bloomberg report, citing developer logs, suggests that Apple is working on at least nine new Macs using four different M2 chips.

Which Could be These Four New M2 Chips?

The four new M2 chips could be the M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra. Multiple new Macs powered by the new M2 chipset could come in the near future. A new redesigned MacBook Air is reportedly in the works along with a new affordable MacBook Pro. Then in the desktop side of things, a new Mac mini with the M2 chip and new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips might be coming as well.

There might also be a new Mac Pro with a chipset that will succeed the Mac Studio powered by the M1 Ultra. The Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is currently internally testing all these Macs with the alleged new chipsets.

The Cupertino tech giant could make some announcements regarding the same in the upcoming WWDC 2022 event that is scheduled for the near future. It hasn’t been long since Apple came out with the M1 Pro and the M1 Max chips. It would have been good if Apple could bundle these chips with slightly inferior specifications MacBook laptops. It would have been great for the Apple fans who are waiting for an affordable yet more powerful MacBook. The current lineup of MacBook Pros with 16-inch and 14-inch screens is too expensive for most.