Oppo F21 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Which Device You Should Go For

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has just launched its Oppo F21 Pro 5G which is all set to go on sale from April 21. To recall, Realme had introduced its Realme 9 Pro series back in February which consisted of a Realme 9 Pro+ model. While F21 Pro 5G comes with a solo 8GB RAM variant, Realme 9 Pro+ also has a similar variant. Based on the specs and features, the handset from Realme seems to be winning the battle.

Oppo F21 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro+: Display

Oppo F21 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that only offers a 60Hz refresh rate whereas Realme 9 Pro+ has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both devices feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Oppo F21 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro+: Chipset and Operating System

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile chipset while the Realme 9 Pro+ features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset which comes with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Realme 9 Pro+ runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 whereas Oppo F21 Pro runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. Notably, Dimensity 920 chipset offers a better clocking speed than Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Oppo F21 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro+: Camera Specifications

Oppo F21 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP High-Res Main Camera with a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera. The front of the device features a 32MP selfie snapper. On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup as well, however, headlined by a 50MP Sony sensor along with 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera. While these are the specs on the paper, F21 Pro is missing a wide-angle camera, giving Realme 9 Pro+ an upper hand.

Oppo F21 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro+: Battery and Price

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and the company claims that it can charge fully in 60 minutes. Realme 9 Pro+ is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 60W SuperDart fast charging.

As far as the pricing is considered, Oppo F21 Pro 5G has been launched in a single storage option –

8GB + 128GB = Rs 26,999

On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available in three storage configurations –

6GB + 128GB = Rs 24,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 26,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 28,999

As far as the pricing of both devices for the same variant is considered, it is identical and hence, it ultimately boils down to the specifications and features.