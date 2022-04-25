Apple, Please Listen to What People Want from iPhones: an Open Letter

Apple, the biggest tech company in the world, started growing at a rapid pace post the launch of the iPhone. It was a gadget unlike any at the time. But now, there are many alternatives to an iPhone. But like I have said before, an iPhone isn’t just a smartphone anymore. It has become a status and a style statement. It’s an entry into the premium Apple ecosystem.

But the Cupertino tech giant has failed not once but several times to listen to what its customers want.

Apple, Please Add a USB Type-C Port to iPhones

One thing that Apple hasn’t changed about its iPhones for years now is the presence of Lightning ports for charging. The world has moved on to Type-C ports, and it is high time for Apple to do the same. With Type-C ports, faster charging and data transfer are possible.

An extension to this point is the absence of fast charging. Almost every other smartphone in the same price range as an iPhone offers super-fast charging support today. But Apple is still holding itself back in that department. The world is much faster than it used to be, and people don’t want to keep using their iPhones standing close to the charging socket all the time.

Apple, if you are selling the charger separately, at least give us the opportunity to purchase a higher watt and faster-charging brick.

We Need Touch ID Back

Users who don’t use Face ID are tired of entering their password every time they want to unlock their iPhones. In-display fingerprint technology is available on every premium smartphone today, but not with an iPhone. There has been no Touch ID offered by Apple with iPhones for years now. In the recently launched devices, only the iPhone SE 3 currently offers Touch ID support, but that’s because of the presence of a physical button.

Apple is known for delaying some features that Androids get much earlier because Apple doesn’t want to do it fast or early but does it better than everyone else.

However, it can also be a pain for consumers who are spending so much money on an iPhone, which today has much better alternatives at a lower cost. With an iPhone, there are so many limitations to what you can do, but that’s not the case with an Android device.

To be honest, it feels like Apple has taken a backseat and is adding new things to an iPhone in a very lazy manner just because it knows the devices will sell.

Well, Apple, I hope I am wrong and wish that this letter reaches you so that you can bring a USB Type-C port to an iPhone, Touch ID back, and faster-charging support.