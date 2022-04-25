Apple Watch Series 6 Eligible for Free Display Repairs

Apple has announced that it will be servicing and repairing the Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatches which are going through display issues. Note that the free repair is specifically for smartwatches going from the specific issue mentioned above and falls in the category of 44mm size.

There’s an issue with a small percentage of 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatches which are causing the screen to go blank permanently. The issue is flaring up on Apple Watch Series 6 units which were produced between April and September 2021.

Apple Free Repair Program Details for Apple Watch Series 6

Apple is offering a free repair to the Apple Watch Series 6 devices which are going through the specific issue of display, are 44mm in size, and were produced between April – September 2021. If you think you can benefit from the offer, just verify for it by going to the official website of Apple.

There’s a serial number checker on the official website of Apple where you can enter the serial number of your smartwatch to check whether your Apple Watch is eligible for a free repair.

If the issue on the smartwatch is for anything else, then the user will be liable to pay in full for Apple’s services. The free repair offer for the Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t just limited to certain geography but is available for users across the globe.

Apple hasn’t clarified what is the issue behind the defective screens but is offering a free repair to any 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 device facing problems due to faulty manufacturing.

The Watch Series 6 was one of the most successful lineups of products for Apple followed by the Watch Series 7 which saw equal love from the users. Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 8 later in 2022 to go with the iPhone 14 series expected to launch in September 2022.