WhatsApp Now Enables Users to Add Up To 32 Participants On a Single Group Call

The popular social media messaging platform WhatsApp is known for bringing out updates that enhance the experience of the users. Now in a move to make the group calling feature better, the Meta-owned app has introduced an update that will support up to 32 participants in one group call. A number of features are lined up to be introduced by the company such as reactions, increased size limits for files sent by users, a community function, and more.

According to a report from 9To5Mac, the latest update that will allow 32 participants in one call is being rolled out with version 22.8.80 of the app. The said update also includes a redesigned interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms. Furthermore, with this update, the design for voice message bubbles and info screens for contacts and groups has also been updated for iOS users.

The Latest Updates

Apart from these, the Meta-owned platform has recently introduced its latest community feature that will allow users to bring their WhatsApp Groups under one hat. In addition to this, four new features for groups have also been launched on the platform which includes admin delete, large voice calls, message reactions, and large file sharing.

The community feature has been rumoured for quite a while now and has finally been unveiled. WhatsApp in a blog post stated that with the help of communities, users will now be able to receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Moreover, admins will find new tools for their disposition such as announcement messages which will be sent to everyone and will also have control over which groups are to be included.

A recent report from WABetaInfo also suggests that the developers are readying Reactions 2.0 to its desktop version. Users in the group will now be able to react with an emoji in the group chats without having a need to send a large number of text messages. Another feature that has been launched is Admin Delete.

The Admin Delete feature will give the admin the control to delete any message in the group that they find problematic or delinquent from everyone’s chat. It is to be noted that even though these features have been introduced, it might take some time for the company to make them available for all users.