iPhone 16 Rumours Suggest Under-Display Face ID

iPhones are the most popular premium smartphones across the globe. Apple takes its time in doing something but then does it better than its competitors. The company is reportedly making an iPhone that will come with an under-display Face ID. It could be the iPhone 16 series that might feature the technology for the first time, said Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst. This is a very exciting development for iPhone fans and will certainly give them something to look forward to.

iPhones Without Notch and a Punch-Hole Cutout Would be a Sight for the Sore Eyes

iPhones which will come without a notch and feature a punch-hole cutout would be a sight for the sore eyes. The concept design of such an iPhone has been already shared by Ben Geskin on Twitter.

The iPhone 14 series is rumoured to do away with the notch completely and feature a punch-hole cutout at the front. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could be going the under-display camera route as early as 2024 which is the expected year for the iPhone 16 series to arrive. Apple might reserve the technology for high-end Pro models only.

What’s interesting is that Apple still hasn’t introduced Touch ID on the new generation iPhones without a physical button. Users who don’t have a registered Face ID on their iPhones need to enter the password each time they use the device. With a Touch ID, things would get so much better for iPhones.

Something that Apple will have to really take care of is the quality of the camera sensors under the display. During this digital age, users don’t want a smartphone with a bad front-camera sensor. Apple hasn’t confirmed anything of this sort. So take this development with a grain of salt. But it would be good to see Apple trying something new before someone else does it.