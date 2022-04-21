Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s Launch Date Set for India

Realme Pad Mini is all set to launch in India. Along with that, Realme will also be launching affordable, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Both the products will be launched by the Chinese company on April 29, 2022. It is worth noting that on the very same day, Realme will also be launching the Realme GT Neo 3 and two new Smart TVs under the X series in the country.

The Realme Pad Mini is an exciting product and much anticipated in the market. The Realme Buds Q2s and the Realme Pad Mini have already been announced for China and the Philippines market, so we can expect what to get from them.

The products will be unveiled during a live online stream and made available on Flipkart and the official website of Realme in early May. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the Realme Pad Mini.

Realme Pad Mini Specifications

The Realme Pad Mini is expected to feature a large 8.7-inch LCD display with support for 1340×800 pixels resolution, so nothing that great. The device is expected to sport the Unisoc T616 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. There might also be a microSD card slot for allowing the storage to be expanded up to 1TB.

The Realme Pad Mini might come with a 6400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In the optics department, the Realme Pad Mini might feature a single 8MP sensor at the rear and a 5MP front sensor. The tablet is expected to boot on Android 11 based Realme 2.0 out of the box. It might also sport dual speakers.

The price of the Realme Pad Mini is not known at the moment. But since the launch is not that far away, you will get to know the confirmed price and specifications of all the products that Realme is launching on April 29.