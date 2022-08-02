India 5G Spectrum Auction 2022 finally concluded after a total of 40 clock rounds on August 1 with a total bid amount of Rs 1,50,173 crore. About 71% (51,236.2 MHz) of the total spectrum that was bid out has been sold.

If you are following the series closely, we have already covered the spectrum understanding and related stories precisely this year. Now that the results are out, we know you must be waiting for the comparison tables of who won what.

Who Acquired Spectrum in What Bands:

Airtel: 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, 26 GHz

Jio: 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz, 26 GHz

Vodafone: 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, 26 GHz

Adani: 26 GHz

Amount of Spectrum Acquired:

Airtel: 19,867.8 MHz - Rs 43,084 Crore

Jio: 24,740 MHz - Rs 88,078 Crore

Vodafone Idea: 6228.4 MHz - Rs 18,799 Crore

Adani: 400 MHz - Rs 212 Crore

In 600 MHz/700 MHz/800 MHz/900 MHz - Sub-1 GHz Bands:

600 MHz band was auctioned for the first time but did not see any interest from telcos. 10 MHz of spectrum in 600 MHz was reserved for BSNL/MTNL for 5G Services. Jio is the only telco which acquired 10 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band. Airtel topped up some spectrum in three circles in the 900 MHz band. There is no participation of Vodafone Idea in any Sub-1 GHz bands.

In 1800 MHz/2100 MHz/2300 MHz/2500 MHz:

Airtel acquired spectrum in 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands to solidify its spectrum holdings. Jio acquired spectrum in just 1800 MHz band to boost its holdings. Vodafone Idea too acquired spectrum in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2500 MHz bands.

In 3300 MHz and 26 GHz:

Both Airtel and Jio aggressively participated in winning the spectrum in the High bands. Vodafone Idea acquired spectrum only in its priority circles in the high bands.

The spectrum numbers are self-explanatory, and our previous stories should help you understand the numbers. Now that telcos have a sufficient quantity of spectrum, all that matters going forward is the quality of services and quality subscribers that justify the huge investments made in the spectrum acquisition.

The spectrum sheet already has three different views of the auction results for better understanding, and you can refer to the same.